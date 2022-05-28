Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.59) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,316 ($41.73).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,695 ($33.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,775.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,066.54. The stock has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

