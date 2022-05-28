EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,494. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

