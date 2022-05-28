Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.