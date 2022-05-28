Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

