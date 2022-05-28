Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $947.95. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.