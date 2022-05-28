Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $947.95. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

