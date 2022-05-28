Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.58. 1,271,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

