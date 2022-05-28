FCA Corp TX Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,824. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 6,783,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187,843. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

