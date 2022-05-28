FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,820 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,933. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

