FCA Corp TX Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

FCA Corp TX lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.36% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

PEO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 74,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,955. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.