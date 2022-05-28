FCA Corp TX Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

