FCA Corp TX Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FCA Corp TX lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,809 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 445,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,201. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

