FCA Corp TX Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $32.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.35. 1,721,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,797. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

