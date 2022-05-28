FCA Corp TX Sells 1,115 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,187 over the last ninety days. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The stock has a market cap of $763.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.66 and a 12-month high of $258.89.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

