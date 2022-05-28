FCA Corp TX Sells 128,865 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FCA Corp TX reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,865 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 731,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.