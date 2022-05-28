FCA Corp TX Sells 4,631 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Chase accounts for 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Chase were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Chase stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,349. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $750.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.