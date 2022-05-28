FCA Corp TX Sells 5,516 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 892,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,151. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

