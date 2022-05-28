FCA Corp TX Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

FCA Corp TX lowered its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

NYSE GDO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 63,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

