Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.