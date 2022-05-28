Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About Femasys (Get Rating)
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Femasys (FEMY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.