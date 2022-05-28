Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average is $228.34. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

