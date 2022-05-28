FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $937.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

