Financial Review: PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) versus HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Logistics and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics 42.61% 63.82% 16.64% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

PBF Logistics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PBF Logistics and HF Sinclair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics $355.54 million 3.04 $153.29 million $2.42 7.14 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.61 $558.32 million $3.40 14.66

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Logistics. PBF Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PBF Logistics and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

PBF Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.25%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than PBF Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PBF Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Logistics pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats PBF Logistics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility. Its assets also comprise the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; the Toledo rail products facility, a loading and unloading rail facility; the Chalmette truck rack, a truck loading rack facility; the Chalmette rosin yard, a rail yard facility; the Paulsboro lube oil terminal, a lube oil terminal facility; and the Delaware ethanol storage facility, an ethanol storage facility. In addition, the company is involved in receiving, handling, storing, and transferring crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. PBF Logistics LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

