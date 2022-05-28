Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 1.2%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.64). 26,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 104,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £216.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider David Thompson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £15,890 ($19,994.97).

Fintel Company Profile (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

