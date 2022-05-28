First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO remained flat at $$1.63 on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.28. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

