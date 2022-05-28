First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.18 on Friday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

