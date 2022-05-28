First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCAP shares. TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.