First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,973. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

