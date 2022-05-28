First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the April 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,878. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

