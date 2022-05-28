First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the April 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,878. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.