First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 1,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

