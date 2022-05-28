First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. 1,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.