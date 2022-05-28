First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

