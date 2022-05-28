First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,890. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

