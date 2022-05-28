First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 1,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

