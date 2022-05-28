First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000.

