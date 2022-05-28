First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

