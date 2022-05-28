Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 272,538 shares.

FCUUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a current ratio of 33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

