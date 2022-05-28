Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 556.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.15. 235,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

