FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.77. 1,487,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,930,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

