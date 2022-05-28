Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Lowered to “Underperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FLWR opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59.
About Flowr
