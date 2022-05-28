Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Lowered to “Underperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FLWR opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59.

About Flowr (Get Rating)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

