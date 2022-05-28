ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of FORG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 291,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

