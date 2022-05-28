Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. 858,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

