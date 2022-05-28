Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday.
FORT stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £618.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.75.
In other news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).
About Forterra (Get Rating)
Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.
