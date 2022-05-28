Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fortive worth $125,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 1,973,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

