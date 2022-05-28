Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Forward Air worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

