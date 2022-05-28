Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
