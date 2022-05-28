Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of FOSL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $604.20 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.