Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foxtons Group (FXTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.