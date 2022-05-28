FPR Partners LLC Has $204.76 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

FPR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 5.9% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Liberty Broadband worth $204,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. 307,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

