FPR Partners LLC Has $491.17 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FPR Partners LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 14.2% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned 1.73% of Liberty Broadband worth $491,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.66. 736,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.