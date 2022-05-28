Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $90.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

