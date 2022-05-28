Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $73.19. 2,165,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,848. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

