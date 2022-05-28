Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,916. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

